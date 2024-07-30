Slammin Brew
Drinks
96 oz Coffee Carrier
Bottled Drinks
- Coke
A carbonated, sweetened soft drink and the world's best-selling soda.$2.50
- Diet Coke
The perfect balance of crisp and refreshing Coke, with no sugar and no calories. enjoy the great diet cola flavor that's fizzing delicious!$2.50
- Fanta
Bright, bubbly, and a popular favorite, Fanta is a soft drink with a tingly, fruity taste.$2.50
- Gold Peak
This tea is not overly sweet and taste just like homemade.$2.50
- Minute Maid
This beverage, with Calcium & Vitamin D, is a deliciously citrus way to refresh yourself. It helps build healthy bones and also provides a good source of Vitamin C, Folate, Potassium, and Thiamin.$2.50
- Smart Water
It's everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating, and crisp. it might be thanks to the fact that it's vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds, or the fact that they added electrolytes for taste. Either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle.$2.50
- Sprite
A perfectly, clear lemon-lime sparkling beverage with 100% natural flavors and no caffeine.$2.50
- Vitamin Water
Vitamin and nutrient-enhanced water beverage with electrolytes and other good stuff. It has three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin-a, vitamin-c, and selenium. plus a great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12.$2.50
Cold Coffee
- ANAMI'S MARTINI 16 oz$4.25
- COLD BREW 16 oz$4.65
- ICED AMERICANO 16 oz$4.25
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz$5.10
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz
$2.95
- ICED ESPRESSO 16 oz$2.65
- ICED LATTE 16 oz
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.$4.95
- ICED MOCHA 16 oz$5.10
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.10
- ANAMI'S MARTINI 20 oz$4.45
- COLD BREW 20 oz$4.95
- ICED AMERICANO 20 oz$4.45
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 20oz$5.35
- ICED COFFEE 20 oz
- ICED COFFEE 20 oz
$3.25
- ICED LATTE 20 oz
- ICED LATTE 20 oz
$5.25
- ICED MOCHA 20 oz$5.35
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.35
- ANAMI'S MARTINI 24 oz$4.65
- COLD BREW 24 oz$5.25
- ICED AMERICANO 24 oz$4.65
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 24oz$5.55
- ICED COFFEE 24 oz
- ICED COFFEE 24 oz
$3.55
- ICED LATTE 24 oz$5.45
- ICED MOCHA 24 oz$5.55
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$5.55
Cold Specialty Coffee
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 16 oz$5.85
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 16 oz$5.85
- ICED BEET ROOT 16 oz$5.85
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 16 oz$5.85
- ICED BOUQUET 16 oz$5.85
- ICED CAMPFIRE 16 oz$5.85
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 16 oz$5.85
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 16 oz$5.85
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 16 oz$5.85
- ICED GOLDEN 16 oz$5.85OUT OF STOCK
- ICED REESES DREAM 16 oz$5.85
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.85
- ICED WHITE IRISH 16 oz$5.85
- Pocho De Coppa$4.85
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 20 oz$6.15
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 20 oz$6.15
- ICED BEET ROOT 20 oz$6.15
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 20 oz$6.15
- ICED BOUQUET 20 oz$6.15
- ICED CAMPFIRE 20 oz$6.15
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 20 oz$6.15
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 20 oz$6.15
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 20 oz$6.15
- ICED GOLDEN 20 oz$6.15OUT OF STOCK
- ICED REESES DREAM 20 oz$6.15
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$6.15
- ICED WHITE IRISH 20 oz$6.15
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 24 oz$6.45
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 24 oz$6.45
- ICED BEET ROOT 24 oz$6.45
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 24 oz$6.45
- ICED BOUQUET 24 oz$6.45
- ICED CAMPFIRE 24 oz$6.45
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 24 oz$6.45
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 24 oz$6.45
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 24 oz$6.45
- ICED GOLDEN 24 oz$6.45OUT OF STOCK
- ICED REESES DREAM 24 oz$6.45
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$6.45
- ICED WHITE IRISH 24 oz$6.45
Hot Coffee
- BLONDE ROAST JJ'S BLEND 12 oz$2.65
- DARK ROAST (FRENCH ROAST) 12 oz$2.65
- HOT AMERICANO 12 oz
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.$3.95
- HOT BREWED COFFEE 12 oz
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.$2.65
- HOT CAPPUCCINO 12 oz
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.$4.65
- HOT CARAMEL MACHIATTO 12oz
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.$4.95
- HOT CHOCOLATE 12 oz
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.