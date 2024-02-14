Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.

