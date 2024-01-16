Slammin Brew
Featured Items
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
- ICED LATTE 16 oz$4.85
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.
- ICED AMERICANO 16 oz$4.15
Drinks
1 Pound Bag
96 oz Coffee Carrier
Bottled Drinks
- Coke$2.50
A carbonated, sweetened soft drink and the world's best-selling soda.
- Diet Coke$2.50
The perfect balance of crisp and refreshing Coke, with no sugar and no calories. enjoy the great diet cola flavor that's fizzing delicious!
- Fanta$2.50
Bright, bubbly, and a popular favorite, Fanta is a soft drink with a tingly, fruity taste.
- Gold Peak$2.50
This tea is not overly sweet and taste just like homemade.
- Minute Maid$2.50
This beverage, with Calcium & Vitamin D, is a deliciously citrus way to refresh yourself. It helps build healthy bones and also provides a good source of Vitamin C, Folate, Potassium, and Thiamin.
- Smart Water$2.50
It's everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating, and crisp. it might be thanks to the fact that it's vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds, or the fact that they added electrolytes for taste. Either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle.
- Sprite$2.50
A perfectly, clear lemon-lime sparkling beverage with 100% natural flavors and no caffeine.
- Vitamin Water$2.50
Vitamin and nutrient-enhanced water beverage with electrolytes and other good stuff. It has three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin-a, vitamin-c, and selenium. plus a great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12.
Cold Coffee
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz$5.05
- COLD BREW 16 oz$4.55
- ICED AMERICANO 16 oz$4.15
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
- ICED ESPRESSO 16 oz$2.65
- ICED LATTE 16 oz$4.85
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.
- ICED MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
- COLD BREW 20 oz$4.85
- ICED AMERICANO 20 oz$4.35
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 20oz$5.25
- ICED COFFEE 20 oz$3.15
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
- ICED LATTE 20 oz$5.15
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.
- ICED MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
- COLD BREW 24 oz$5.15
- ICED AMERICANO 24 oz$4.55
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 24oz$5.45
- ICED COFFEE 24 oz$3.45
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
- ICED LATTE 24 oz$5.35
- ICED MOCHA 24 oz$5.45
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$5.45
Cold Specialty Coffee
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 16 oz$5.75
- ICED BEET ROOT 16 oz$5.75
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- ICED BOUQUET 16 oz$5.75
- ICED CAMPFIRE 16 oz$5.75
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 16 oz$5.75
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 16 oz$5.75
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 16 oz$5.75
- ICED GOLDEN 16 oz$5.75
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.75
- ICED WHITE IRISH 16 oz$5.75
- ICED TIRAMISU 16 oz$5.75
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 20 oz$6.05
- ICED BEET ROOT 20 oz$6.05
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- ICED BOUQUET 20 oz$6.05
- ICED CAMPFIRE 20 oz$6.05
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 20 oz$6.05
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 20 oz$6.05
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 20 oz$6.05
- ICED GOLDEN 20 oz$6.05
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$6.05
- ICED WHITE IRISH 20 oz$6.05
- ICED TIRAMISU 20 oz$6.05
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 24 oz$6.35
- ICED BEET ROOT 24 oz$6.35
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 24 oz$6.35
- ICED BOUQUET 24 oz$6.35
- ICED CAMPFIRE 24 oz$6.35
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 24 oz$6.35
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 24 oz$6.35
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 24 oz$6.35
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 24 oz$6.35
- ICED GOLDEN 24 oz$6.35
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$6.35
- ICED WHITE IRISH 24 oz$6.35
Hot Coffee
- AMERICANO 12 oz$3.85
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
- BREWED COFFEE 12 oz$2.55
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
- CAPPUCCINO 12 oz$4.55
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 12oz$4.85
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
- DECAF BREWED COFFEE 12 oz$2.55
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 12 oz$2.75
Espresso con panna or “espresso with cream” is an irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and coffee. Some people ask what the difference is between and espresso con panna and an espresso macchiato. The only difference is the macchiato is topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk whereas the con panna is a dollop of whipped cream.
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 12 oz$2.75
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
- FLAT WHITE 12 oz$4.55
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
- HOT CHOCOLATE 12 oz$3.85
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
- LATTE 12 oz$4.55
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
- MISTO 12 oz$4.10
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
- MOCHA 12 oz$4.85
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
- WHITE MOCHA 12 oz$4.85
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
- AMERICANO 16 oz$4.15
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
- BREWED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
- CAPPUCCINO 16 oz$4.85
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz$5.05
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 16 oz$3.45
Espresso con panna or “espresso with cream” is an irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and coffee. Some people ask what the difference is between and espresso con panna and an espresso macchiato. The only difference is the macchiato is topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk whereas the con panna is a dollop of whipped cream.
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 16 oz$3.45
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
- FLAT WHITE 16 oz$4.85
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
- HOT CHOCOLATE 16 oz$4.35
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
- LATTE 16oz$4.85
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
- MISTO 16 oz$4.50
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
- MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
- WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
- DECAF BREWED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.
- AMERICANO 20 oz$4.55
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
- BREWED COFFEE 20 oz$3.15
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
- CAPPUCCINO 20 oz$5.15
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 20 oz$3.95
Espresso con panna or “espresso with cream” is an irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and coffee. Some people ask what the difference is between and espresso con panna and an espresso macchiato. The only difference is the macchiato is topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk whereas the con panna is a dollop of whipped cream.
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 20 oz$3.95
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
- FLAT WHITE 20 oz$5.15
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
- HOT CHOCOLATE 20 oz$4.75
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
- LATTE 20 oz$5.15
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
- MISTO 20 oz$4.70
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
- MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
- WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 20oz$5.25
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
- DECAF BREWED COFFEE 20 oz$3.15
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.
Hot Specialty Coffee
- HOT APPLE CRUMB 12 oz$5.45
- HOT BAKED CINNAMON BUN 12 oz$5.45
- HOT BEET ROOT 12 oz$5.45
- HOT BISCOFF BUTTER 12 oz$5.45
- HOT BOUQUET 12 oz$5.45
- HOT CAMPFIRE 12 oz$5.45
- HOT CARAMEL DELIGHT 12 oz$5.45
- HOT CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 12 oz$5.45
- HOT COOKIES & CREAM 12 oz$5.45
- HOT GOLDEN 12 oz$5.45
- HOT STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 12 oz$5.45
- HOT WHITE IRISH 12 oz$5.45
- HOT APPLE CRUMB 16 oz$5.75
- HOT BAKED CINNAMON 16 oz$5.75
- HOT BEET ROOT 16 oz$5.75
- HOT BISCOFF BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- HOT BOUQUET 16 oz$5.75
- HOT CAMPFIRE 16 oz$5.75
- HOT CARAMEL DELIGHT 16 oz$5.75
- HOT CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- HOT COOKIES & CREAM 16 oz$5.75
- HOT GOLDEN 16 oz$5.75
- HOT STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.75
- HOT WHITE IRISH 16 oz$5.75
- HOT APPLE CRUMB 20 oz$6.05
- HOT BAKED CINNAMON BUN 20 oz$6.05
- HOT BEET ROOT 20 oz$6.05
- HOT BISCOFF BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- HOT BOUQUET 20 oz$6.05
- HOT CAMPFIRE 20 oz$6.05
- HOT CARAMEL DELIGHT 20 oz$6.05
- HOT CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- HOT COOKIES & CREAM 20 oz$6.05
- HOT GOLDEN 20 oz$6.05
- HOT STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$6.05
- HOT WHITE IRISH 20 oz$6.05
Hot Tea
- CHAI 12 oz$4.55
Bigelow only uses hand-picked tea leaves for this exquisite blend of black tea with warm spices and smooth vanilla. Add just a touch of milk and sweetener to bring out the flavors of this delicious recipe. Rich, creamy, spicy, and sweet all at the same time.
- CINNAMON STICK 12 oz$2.85
Cinnamon Stick is a robust blend of rich black tea with just the right amount of bold cinnamon.
- COZY CHAMOMILE 12 oz$2.85
Bigelow only uses the finest chamomile flowers which makes this exceptional tea smooth, full-bodied and delicately sweet. You can truly taste the difference.
- EARL GREY 12 oz$2.85
Bigelow only uses 100% pure bergamot oil from Calabria, Italy, and blend it with hand-picked black tea grown high up in the mountains.
- ENGLISH TEA TIME 12 oz$2.85
Bigelow uses only tea grown on the misty mountain tops in high-elevation gardens to create a special blend that is full-bodied and smooth. English Teatime is the perfect cup to enjoy any time of day.
- GREEN TEA 12 oz$2.85
Bigelow's smooth and delicate signature green tea is easy to drink and never too harsh or grassy. One sip and you will taste the difference.
- GREEN TEA DECAF 12 oz$2.85
Bigelow's smooth and delicate signature decaf green tea is easy to drink and never too harsh or grassy. One sip and you will taste the difference.
- LEMON LIFT 12 oz$2.85
Bigelow's Lemon Lift is smooth with lovely lemon notes. The addition of warm spice gives this blend a subtle “lift”. A beautifully balanced tea—it’s perfect hot or iced.
- MATCHA 12 oz$4.55
This recipe is an earthy blend of matcha, green tea, and turmeric with a peppery finish. Each cup will reward you with a truly unique flavor experience of smooth and spicy goodness.
- MINT MEDLEY 12 oz$2.85
Mint Medley is a smooth, flavorful, and aromatic blend of refreshing spearmint and cool peppermint grown right here in America. Try it hot or iced.
- RASPBERRY ROYALE 12 oz$2.85
This classic raspberry blend is a unique recipe that combines our smooth black tea with an exceptional raspberry flavor. The taste is bold with just a hint of sweet fruit notes. Delicious hot or over ice.
- TEA BAG’S 12 oz$2.85
- CHAI 16 oz$4.85
- CINNAMON STICK 16 oz$3.35
- COZY CHAMOMILE 16 oz$3.35
- EARLY GREY 16 oz$3.35
- ENGLISH TEA TIME 16 oz$3.35
- GREEN TEA 16 oz$3.35
- GREEN TEA DECAF 16 oz$3.35
- LEMON LIFT 16 oz$3.35
- MATCHA 16 oz$4.85
- MINT MEDLEY 16 oz$3.35
- RASPBERRY ROYALE 16 oz$3.35
- TEA BAG’S 16 oz$3.35
- CHAI 20 oz$5.15
- CINNAMON STICK 20 oz$3.75
- COZY CHAMOMILE 20 oz$3.75
- EARLY GREY 20 oz$3.75
- ENGLISH TEA TIME 20 oz$3.75
- GREEN TEA 20 oz$3.75
- GREEN TEA DECAF 20 oz$3.75
- LEMON LIFT 20 oz$3.75
- MATCHA 20 oz$5.15
- MINT MEDLEY 20 oz$3.75
- RASPBERRY ROYALE 20 oz$3.75
- TEA BAG’S 20 oz$3.75
Iced Tea
Lemonade
- LEMONADE 16 oz$3.35
Enjoy the refreshing taste of our premium lemonade, made from only the finest ingredients. There’s a real sense of vacation in this perfect lemonade - a refreshingly tart beverage.
- MANGO LEMONADE 16 oz$4.75
Real mango purée is combined with Slammin Brew's lemonade to make the ultimate tropical sipper that’s perfect for any occasion.
- PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE 16 oz$4.75
Sweet with a slight tart hint, this passion fruit lemonade will be the best drink you have this summer.
- PEACH LEMONADE 16 oz$4.75
This refreshingly delicious peach lemonade is simply made and perfect for a hot summer day.
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 16oz$4.75
In addition to tasting great and refreshing your palette, strawberries, which are high in antioxidants, can aid in enhancing heart health and decreasing blood pressure. They can also aid in the improvement of brain function, eye and skin health, arthritis, and gout.
- WATERMELON LEMONADE 16oz$4.75
Watermelon lemonade is a wonderfully bright and refreshing twist on a classic lemonade, and is a great way to use up lots of watermelon as well. Easy, pretty and tasty, it'll be your go-to all summer long.
- WILDBERRY LEMONADE 16oz$4.75
This drink has an unbelievable flavor combination. A mixed berry profile of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries takes center stage here and leaves you with a finish you'll be remembering throughout your day!
- LEMONADE 20 oz$3.75
Enjoy the refreshing taste of our premium lemonade, made from only the finest ingredients. There’s a real sense of vacation in this perfect lemonade - a refreshingly tart beverage.
- MANGO LEMONADE 20 oz$5.15
Real mango purée is combined with Slammin Brew's lemonade to make the ultimate tropical sipper that’s perfect for any occasion.
- PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE 20 oz$5.15
Sweet with a slight tart hint, this passion fruit lemonade will be the best drink you have this summer.
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 20 oz$5.15
In addition to tasting great and refreshing your palette, strawberries, which are high in antioxidants, can aid in enhancing heart health and decreasing blood pressure. They can also aid in the improvement of brain function, eye and skin health, arthritis, and gout.
- PEACH LEMONADE 20 oz$5.15
This refreshingly delicious peach lemonade is simply made and perfect for a hot summer day.
- WATERMELON LEMONADE 20oz$5.15
Watermelon lemonade is a wonderfully bright and refreshing twist on a classic lemonade, and is a great way to use up lots of watermelon as well. Easy, pretty and tasty, it'll be your go-to all summer long.
- WILD BERRY LEMONADE 20oz$5.15
This drink has an unbelievable flavor combination. A mixed berry profile of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries takes center stage here and leaves you with a finish you'll be remembering throughout your day!
- LEMONADE 24 oz$4.15
Enjoy the refreshing taste of our premium lemonade, made from only the finest ingredients. There’s a real sense of vacation in this perfect lemonade - a refreshingly tart beverage.
- MANGO LEMONADE 24 oz$5.55
Real mango purée is combined with Slammin Brew's lemonade to make the ultimate tropical sipper that’s perfect for any occasion.
- PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE 24 oz$5.55
Sweet with a slight tart hint, this passion fruit lemonade will be the best drink you have this summer.
- PEACH LEMONADE 24 oz$5.55
This refreshingly delicious peach lemonade is simply made and perfect for a hot summer day.
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 24 oz$5.55
In addition to tasting great and refreshing your palette, strawberries, which are high in antioxidants, can aid in enhancing heart health and decreasing blood pressure. They can also aid in the improvement of brain function, eye and skin health, arthritis, and gout.
Monthly Coffee Club
Shaken Espresso
- APPLE CRUMB SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- BEET ROOT SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- BISCOFF BUTTER SHAKEN 16oz$5.75
- BOUQUET SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- BREAKFAST IN BED SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- CAMPFIRE SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- CARAMEL DELIGHT SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- COOKIES & CREAM SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- FRESH BAKED CINNAMON BUN SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- GOLDEN SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- SHAKEN ESPRESSO 16 oz$5.75
- STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- WHITE IRISH SHAKEN 16 oz$5.75
- APPLE CRUMB SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- BEET ROOT SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- BISCOFF BUTTER SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- BOUQUET SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- BREAKFAST IN BED SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- CAMPFIRE SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- CARAMEL DELIGHT SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- COOKIES & CREAM SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- FRESH BAKED CINNAMON BUN SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- GOLDEN SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- SHAKEN ESPRESSO 20 oz$6.05
- STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- WHITE IRISH SHAKEN 20 oz$6.05
- APPLE CRUMB SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- BEET ROOT SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- BISCOFF BUTTER SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- BOUQUET SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- BREAKFAST IN BED SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- CAMPFIRE SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- CARAMEL DELIGHT SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- COOKIES & CREAM SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- FRESH BAKED CINNAMON BUN SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- GOLDEN SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- SHAKEN ESPRESSO 24 oz$6.35
- STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
- WHITE IRISH SHAKEN 24 oz$6.35
Slammin'Cino
- FROZEN CARAMEL 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN DARK CHOCOLATE 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN DULCE DE LECHE 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN ESPRESSO 16 oz$5.45
- FROZEN MOCHA 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN SUGAR FREE DARK CHOCOLATE 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN CARAMEL 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN DARK CHOCOLATE 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN DULCE DE LECHE 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN ESPRESSO 20 oz$5.75
- FROZEN MOCHA 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN SUGAR FREE DARK CHOCOLATE 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN CARAMEL 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN DARK CHOCOLATE 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN DULCE DE LECHE 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN ESPRESSO 24 oz$6.05
- FROZEN MOCHA 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN SUGAR FREE DARK CHOCOLATE 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$6.15
Slams
- BANANA SLAM 16 oz$5.55
- MANGO SLAM 16 oz$5.55
- PEACH SLAM 16 oz$5.55
- PINA COLADA SLAM 16 oz$5.55
- STRAWBERRY BANANA SLAM 16 oz$5.55
- STRAWBERRY SLAM 16oz$5.55
- WATERMELON SLAM 16 oz$5.55
- BANANA SLAM 20 oz$5.75
- MANGO SLAM 20 oz$5.75
- PEACH SLAM 20 oz$5.75
- PINA COLADA SLAM 20 oz$5.75
- STRAWBERRY BANANA SLAM 20 oz$5.75
- STRAWBERRY SLAM 20 oz$5.75
- WATERMELON SLAM 20 oz$5.75
- BANANA SLAM 24 oz$5.95
- MANGO SLAM 24 oz$5.95
- PEACH SLAM 24 oz$5.95
- PINA COLADA SLAM 24 oz$5.95
- STRAWBERRY BANANA SLAM 24oz$5.95
- STRAWBERRY SLAM 24 oz$5.95
- WATERMELON SLAM 24 oz$5.95
Star Wars Specials
Food
Bakery
- 7 Layer$2.50Out of stock
- Apple Danish$4.50
- Black & White Cookie$3.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Danish$4.50
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Cannoli$5.95Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$6.00
- Cheese Danish$4.50
- Cheesecake$6.00Out of stock
- Cherry Danish$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
A crescent-shaped French pastry made from layers of buttery, flaky croissant dough with chocolate chips.
- Chocolate Truffle Cake Slice$6.00
Slice of cake
- Cinnamon Bunn$4.50Out of stock
- Cream Donut$4.50
- Cream Puffs$4.50
- Crumb Cake$4.50
A cake made of yeast dough covered with a sweet crumb topping often referred to as "streusel".
- Lemon Danish$4.50Out of stock
- Plain Croissant$4.50
A buttery, crescent-shaped French pastry. Light, flaky, and delicately sweet.
- Sfogliatella$1.50Out of stock
- Special - St Josephs Pastry (Cream or Ricotta)$5.75Out of stock
St Joseph pastries, also known as Zeppole di San Giuseppe, are traditional Italian pastries that are enjoyed every year on March 19th to celebrate the Feast of San Giuseppe (Saint Joseph). They are a deliciously light Italian cream-filled pastry.
- Strawberry Short Cake Slice$6.00
- Walnut Danish$4.50
Chips
Grab & Go
Salads
- Greek God Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Feta Crumble, Kalamata Olives, Sliced red onions, Chunks of cucumber, Special Slammin Greek salad Dressing
- Tuna Salad$9.99
Scoops of Slammin Tuna on a bed of romaine lettuce with avocado, sliced hard-boiled egg, and sliced bread on the side.
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
A slice of sourdough bread with melted butter, homemade fried egg, and Colby Jack Cheese.
- Breakfast Sandwich (Copy)$5.99
A slice of sourdough bread with melted butter, homemade fried egg, and Colby Jack Cheese.
- Caprese Sandwich$8.99
10” sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Basil, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze.
- Chicken Fajita$9.99
- Heavenly PBJ$7.50
Thick sliced white bread French toast with creamy peanut butter, jelly, and sliced banana.
- Nutella Slammy$5.95
For people who think peanut butter and banana is just a gag-worthy combination (what’s wrong with you?), this is a perfect alternative – fruit and nut butters are made for each other.
- Slammin Avocado Toast$5.99
Toasted sourdough bread with avocado, salt, pepper, garlic powder and crushed red pepper flakes
- Slammin Chicken$9.99
10" Sandwich served with seasoned grilled chicken, home made tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and fresh basil
- Slammin Grilled Cheese$5.95
Melted Colby Jack cheese and mozzarella on sliced sourdough
- Slammin Trenton$8.99
Hash brown, homemade egg, choice of meat, melted Colby Jack cheese and mozzarella on a buttered kaiser roll
- Slammin Tuna Sandwich$9.99
5” sandwich served with tuna, tomato, shredded lettuce, and homemade pickled onions.
Merch
Merchandise
- Slammin Brew Key Chains$2.95
Show everyone how serious you are about your coffee with this Slammin Brew keychain. Made of high-quality rubber with a strong and sturdy ring to secure your keys.
- Slammin Brew Windbreaker Jackets- Made to order$75.00
Made to order - 2-3 weeks - Sizes (Woman XS, S, M, L, XL), (Mens S, M, L, XL) - Front Right Chest Embroider
- Slammin Brew Polo Shirt$35.00
Made to Order - 2-3 weeks - Sizes (Woman XS, S, M, L, XL), (Mens S, M, L, XL) - Front Left Chest Embroider
- Slammin Brew Apron$19.00
Caution: Extremely Hot! Look the part of a Slammin Brew barista in this official classic, black Slammin Brew barista apron! Made to Order - 2 weeks - One Size fits all
- SlatCustoms Sneakers - Category 1$245.00
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
- SlatCustoms Sneakers - Category 2$295.00
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
- SlatCustoms Sneakers - Category 3$350.00
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
Specials
Food + Drink Special
- Food + Drink Special - #1$8.50
1 Least Expensive Food item + 1 Brewed Coffee (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)
- Food + Drink Special - #2$10.50
1 Medium Food item + any drink up to 16 oz (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)
- Food + Drink Special - #3$12.50
1 large Food item and any drink item up to 24oz (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)
1 large Food item and any drink item up to 24oz (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)