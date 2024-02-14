Slammin Brew
Drinks
Hot Coffee
- AMERICANO 12 oz$3.85
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
- BREWED COFFEE 12 oz$2.55
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
- CAPPUCCINO 12 oz$4.55
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 12oz$4.85
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
- DECAF BREWED COFFEE$2.55
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 12 oz$2.75
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 12 oz$2.75
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
- ESPRESSO SHOT 12 oz$2.65
Really? You need a description for this? Ok, here it goes. Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee brewed with high pressure, hot water, and finely ground coffee beans. It's thicker than regular coffee and has a layer of “crema” on top, which results from air bubbles mixing with the coffee's oils.
Really? You need a description for this? Ok, here it goes. Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee brewed with high pressure, hot water, and finely ground coffee beans. It's thicker than regular coffee and has a layer of “crema” on top, which results from air bubbles mixing with the coffee's oils.
- FLAT WHITE 12 oz$4.55
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
- HOT CHOCOLATE 12 oz$3.85
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
- LATTE 12 oz$4.55
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
- MISTO 12 oz$4.10
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
- MOCHA 12 oz$4.85
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
- WHITE MOCHA 12 oz$4.85
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
- AMERICANO 16 oz$4.15
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
- BREWED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
- CAPPUCCINO 16 oz$4.85
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz$5.05
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 16 oz$3.45
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 16 oz$3.45
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
- FLAT WHITE 16 oz$4.85
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
- HOT CHOCOLATE 16 oz$4.35
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
- LATTE 16oz$4.85
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
- MISTO 16 oz$4.50
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
- MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
- WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
- DECAF BREWED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
- AMERICANO 20 oz$4.55
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
- BREWED COFFEE 20 oz$3.15
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
- CAPPUCCINO 20 oz$5.15
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 20 oz$3.95
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 20 oz$3.95
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
- FLAT WHITE 20 oz$5.15
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
- HOT CHOCOLATE 20 oz$4.75
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
- LATTE 20 oz$5.15
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
- MISTO 20 oz$4.70
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
- MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
- WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 20oz$5.25
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
- DECAF BREWED COFFEE 20 oz$3.15
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.
Hot Tea
- CHAI 12 oz$4.55
- CINNAMON STICK 12 oz$2.85
- COZY CHAMOMILE 12 oz$2.85
- EARLY GREY 12 oz$2.85
- ENGLISH TEA TIME 12 oz$2.85
- GREEN TEA 12 oz$2.85
- GREEN TEA DECAF 12 oz$2.85
- LEMON LIFT 12 oz$2.85
- MATCHA 12 oz$4.55
- MINT MEDLEY 12 oz$2.85
- RASPBERRY ROYALE 12 oz$2.85
- TEA BAG’S 12 oz$2.85
- CHAI 16 oz$4.85
- CINNAMON STICK 16 oz$3.35
- COZY CHAMOMILE 16 oz$3.35
- EARLY GREY 16 oz$3.35
- ENGLISH TEA TIME 16 oz$3.35
- GREEN TEA 16 oz$3.35
- GREEN TEA DECAF 16 oz$3.35
- LEMON LIFT 16 oz$3.35
- MATCHA 16 oz$4.85
- MINT MEDLEY 16 oz$3.35
- RASPBERRY ROYALE 16 oz$3.35
- TEA BAG’S 16 oz$3.35
- CHAI 20 oz$5.15
- CINNAMON STICK 20 oz$3.75
- COZY CHAMOMILE 20 oz$3.75
- EARLY GREY 20 oz$3.75
- ENGLISH TEA TIME 20 oz$3.75
- GREEN TEA 20 oz$3.75
- GREEN TEA DECAF 20 oz$3.75
- LEMON LIFT 20 oz$3.75
- MATCHA 20 oz$5.15
- MINT MEDLEY 20 oz$3.75
- RASPBERRY ROYALE 20 oz$3.75
- TEA BAG’S 20 oz$3.75
LEMON LIFT 20 oz
Cold Coffee
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz$5.05
- COLD BREW 16 oz$4.55
- ICED AMERICANO 16 oz$4.15
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
- ICED ESPRESSO 16 oz$2.65
- ICED LATTE 16 oz$4.85
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.
- ICED MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
- COLD BREW 20 oz$4.85
- ICED AMERICANO 20 oz$4.35
- ICED COFFEE 20 oz$3.15
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
- ICED LATTE 20 oz$5.15
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.
- ICED MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 20oz$5.25
- COLD BREW 24 oz$5.15
- ICED AMERICANO 24 oz$4.55
- ICED COFFEE 24 oz$3.45
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
- ICED LATTE 24 oz$5.35
- ICED MOCHA 24 oz$5.45
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$5.45
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 24oz$5.45
Shaken Espresso
- APPLE CRUMB 16 oz$5.75
- BEET ROOT 16 oz$5.75
- BISCOFF BUTTER 16oz$5.75
- BOUQUET 16 oz$5.75
- BREAKFAST IN BED 16 oz$5.75
- CAMPFIRE 16 oz$5.75
- CARAMEL DELIGHT 16 oz$5.75
- CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- COOKIES & CREAM 16 oz$5.75
- CUPCAKE 16 oz$5.75
- FRESH BAKED CINNAMON BUN 16 oz$5.75
- GOLDEN 16 oz$5.75
- SHAKEN ESPRESSO 16 oz$5.75
- STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.75
- WHITE IRISH 16 oz$5.75
- APPLE CRUMB 20 oz$6.05
- BEET ROOT 20 oz$6.05
- BISCOFF BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- BOUQUET 20 oz$6.05
- BREAKFAST IN BED 20 oz$6.05
- CAMPFIRE 20 oz$6.05
- CARAMEL DELIGHT 20 oz$6.05
- CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- COOKIES & CREAM 20 oz$6.05
- CUPCAKE 20 oz$6.05
- FRESH BAKED CINNAMON BUN 20 oz$6.05
- GOLDEN 20 oz$6.05
- SHAKEN ESPRESSO 20 oz$6.05
- STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$6.05
- WHITE IRISH 20 oz$6.05
- APPLE CRUMB 24 oz$6.35
- BEET ROOT 24 oz$6.35
- BISCOFF BUTTER 24 oz$6.35
- BOUQUET 24 oz$6.35
- BREAKFAST IN BED 24 oz$6.35
- CAMPFIRE 24 oz$6.35
- CARAMEL DELIGHT 24 oz$6.35
- CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 24 oz$6.35
- COOKIES & CREAM 24 oz$6.35
- CUPCAKE 24 oz$6.35
- FRESH BAKED CINNAMON BUN 24 oz$6.35
- GOLDEN 24 oz$6.35
- SHAKEN ESPRESSO 24 oz$6.35
- STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$6.35
- WHITE IRISH 24 oz$6.35
Lemonade
- LEMONADE 16 oz$3.35
- MANGO LEMONADE 16 oz$4.75
- PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE 16 oz$4.75
- PEACH LEMONADE 16 oz$4.75
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 16oz$4.75
- WATERMELON LEMONADE 16oz$4.75
- WILDBERRY LEMONADE 16oz$4.75
- LEMONADE 20 oz$3.75
- MANGO LEMONADE 20 oz$5.15
- PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE 20 oz$5.15
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 20 oz$5.15
- PEACH LEMONADE 20 oz$5.15
- WATERMELON LEMONADE 20oz$5.15
- WILD BERRY LEMONADE 20oz$5.15
- LEMONADE 24 oz$4.15
- MANGO LEMONADE 24 oz$5.55
- PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE 24 oz$5.55
- PEACH LEMONADE 24 oz$5.55
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 24 oz$5.55
Iced Tea
Slammin'Cino
- FROZEN CARAMEL 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN DARK CHOCOLATE 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN DULCE DE LECHE 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN ESPRESSO 16 oz$5.45
- FROZEN MOCHA 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN SUGAR FREE DARK CHOCOLATE 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.55
- FROZEN CARAMEL 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN DARK CHOCOLATE 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN DULCE DE LECHE 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN ESPRESSO 20 oz$5.75
- FROZEN MOCHA 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN SUGAR FREE DARK CHOCOLATE 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.85
- FROZEN CARAMEL 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN DARK CHOCOLATE 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN DULCE DE LECHE 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN ESPRESSO 24 oz$6.05
- FROZEN MOCHA 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN SUGAR FREE DARK CHOCOLATE 24 oz$6.15
- FROZEN WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$6.15
Slams
- STRAWBERRY BANANA 16 oz$5.55
- BANANA 16 oz$5.55
- PINA COLADA 16 oz$5.55
- MANGO 16 oz$5.55
- PEACH 16 oz$5.55
- WATERMELON 16 oz$5.55
- STRAWBERRY 16oz$5.55
- STRAWBERRY 20 oz$5.75
- BANANA 20 oz$5.75
- PINA COLADA 20 oz$5.75
- MANGO 20 oz$5.75
- PEACH 20 oz$5.75
- WATERMELON 20 oz$5.75
- STRAWBERRY BANANA 20 oz$5.75
- STRAWBERRY 24 oz$5.95
- BANANA 24 oz$5.95
- PINA COLADA 24 oz$5.95
- MANGO 24 oz$5.95
- PEACH 24 oz$5.95
- WATERMELON 24 oz$5.95
- STRAWBERRY BANANA 24oz$5.95
Speciality Coffee
- Coffee Carrier 96 oz$20.00
- HOT APPLE CRUMB 12 oz$5.45
- HOT BEET ROOT 12 oz$5.45
- HOT BISCOFF BUTTER 12 oz$5.45
- HOT BOUQUET 12oz$5.45
- HOT CAMPFIRE 12 oz$5.45
- HOT CARAMEL DELIGHT 12 oz$5.45
- HOT CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 12 oz$5.45
- HOT COOKIES & CREAM 12 oz$5.45
- HOT CUPCAKE 12 oz$5.45
- HOT FRESH BAKED CINNAMON BUN 12 oz$5.45
- HOT GOLDEN 12 oz$5.45
- HOT STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 12 oz$5.45
- HOT WHITE IRISH 12 oz$5.45
- HOT WHITE ROSE 12 oz$5.45
- HOT APPLE CRUMB 16 oz$5.75
- HOT BEET ROOT 16 oz$5.75
- HOT BISCOFF BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- HOT BOUQUET 16 oz$5.75
- HOT CAMPFIRE 16 oz$5.75
- HOT CARAMEL DELIGHT 16 oz$5.75
- HOT CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- HOT COOKIES & CREAM 16 oz$5.75
- HOT CUPCAKE 16 oz$5.75
- HOT FRESH CINNAMON BUN 16 oz$5.75
- HOT GOLDEN 16 oz$5.75
- HOT STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.75
- HOT WHITE IRISH 16 oz$5.75
- HOT WHITE ROSE 16 oz$5.75
- ICED BEET ROOT 16 oz$5.75
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- ICED BOUQUET 16 oz$5.75
- ICED CAMPFIRE 16 oz$5.75
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 16 oz$5.75
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 16 oz$5.75
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 16 oz$5.75
- ICED CUPCAKE 16 oz$5.75
- ICED FRESH CINNAMON BUN 16 oz$5.75
- ICED GOLDEN 16 oz$5.75
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.75
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 16 oz$5.75
- ICED WHITE IRISH 16 oz$5.75
- ICED WHITE ROSE 16 oz$5.75
- HOT APPLE CRUMB 20 oz$6.05
- HOT BEET ROOT 20 oz$6.05
- HOT BISCOFF BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- HOT BOUQUET 20 oz$6.05
- HOT CAMPFIRE 20 oz$6.05
- HOT CARAMEL DELIGHT 20 oz$6.05
- HOT CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- HOT COOKIES & CREAM 20 oz$6.05
- HOT CUPCAKE 20 oz$6.05
- HOT FRESH CINNAMON BUN 20 oz$6.05
- HOT GOLDEN 20 oz$6.05
- HOT STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$6.05
- HOT WHITE IRISH 20 oz$6.05
- HOT WHITE ROSE 20 oz$6.05
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 20 oz$6.05
- ICED BEET ROOT 20 oz$6.05
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- ICED BOUQUET 20 oz$6.05
- ICED CAMPFIRE 20 oz$6.05
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 20 oz$6.05
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 20 oz$6.05
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 20 oz$6.05
- ICED CUPCAKE 20 oz$6.05
- ICED FRESH CINNAMON BUN 20 oz$6.05
- ICED GOLDEN 20 oz$6.05
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$6.05
- ICED WHITE IRISH 20 oz$6.05
- ICED WHITE ROSE 20 oz$6.05
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 24 oz$6.35
- ICED BEET ROOT 24 oz$6.35
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 24 oz$6.35
- ICED BOUQUET 24 oz$6.35
- ICED CAMPFIRE 24 oz$6.35
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 24 oz$6.35
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 24 oz$6.35
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 24 oz$6.35
- ICED CUPCAKE 24 oz$6.35
- ICED FRESH CINNAMON BUN 24 oz$6.35
- ICED GOLDEN 24 oz$6.35
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$6.35
- ICED WHITE IRISH 24 oz$6.35
- ICED WHITE ROSE 24 oz$6.35
Monthly Coffee Club
Food
Sandwiches
- Slammin Tuna Sandwich$9.99
5” sandwich served with tuna, tomato, shredded lettuce, and homemade pickled onions.
5” sandwich served with tuna, tomato, shredded lettuce, and homemade pickled onions.
- Caprese Sandwich$8.99
10” sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Basil, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze.
10” sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Basil, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze.
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
A slice of sourdough bread with melted butter, homemade fried egg, and Colby Jack Cheese.
A slice of sourdough bread with melted butter, homemade fried egg, and Colby Jack Cheese.
- Slammin Ricotta$5.99
Slice of sourdough bread toast, ricotta, and homemade jam (honey pepper jam, strawberry, raspberry, hot honey)
Slice of sourdough bread toast, ricotta, and homemade jam (honey pepper jam, strawberry, raspberry, hot honey)
- Croissant Nutella with fruit$5.95
Paninni pressed
Paninni pressed
- Heavenly PBJ$7.50
Thick sliced white bread French toast with creamy peanut butter, jelly, and sliced banana.
Thick sliced white bread French toast with creamy peanut butter, jelly, and sliced banana.
- Slamming Chicken$9.99
Salads
- Greek God Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Feta Crumble, Kalamata Olives, Sliced red onions, Chunks of cucumber, Special Slammin Greek salad Dressing
Romaine Lettuce, Feta Crumble, Kalamata Olives, Sliced red onions, Chunks of cucumber, Special Slammin Greek salad Dressing
- Tuna Salad$9.99
Scoops of Slammin Tuna on a bed of romaine lettuce with avocado, sliced hard-boiled egg, and sliced bread on the side.
Scoops of Slammin Tuna on a bed of romaine lettuce with avocado, sliced hard-boiled egg, and sliced bread on the side.
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan
Bakery
- Walnut Danish$4.50
- Cheese Danish$4.50
- Lemon Danish$4.50
- Apple Danish$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Crumb Cake$4.50
A cake made of yeast dough covered with a sweet crumb topping often referred to as "streusel".
A cake made of yeast dough covered with a sweet crumb topping often referred to as "streusel".
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Cinnamin Bunn$4.50
- Cheese Cake, Truffle, Carrot, Strawberry Short Cake$5.50
Slice of any one cake
Slice of any one cake
- Black & White Cookie$3.50
- Blueberry Danish$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50
- Cream Donut$4.50
- Plain Croissant$4.50
A buttery, crescent-shaped French pastry. Light, flaky, and delicately sweet.
A buttery, crescent-shaped French pastry. Light, flaky, and delicately sweet.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
A crescent-shaped French pastry made from layers of buttery, flaky croissant dough with chocolate chips.
A crescent-shaped French pastry made from layers of buttery, flaky croissant dough with chocolate chips.
- Cannoli$5.95
- Special - St Josephs Pastry (Cream or Ricotta)$5.75
St Joseph pastries, also known as Zeppole di San Giuseppe, are traditional Italian pastries that are enjoyed every year on March 19th to celebrate the Feast of San Giuseppe (Saint Joseph). They are a deliciously light Italian cream-filled pastry.
St Joseph pastries, also known as Zeppole di San Giuseppe, are traditional Italian pastries that are enjoyed every year on March 19th to celebrate the Feast of San Giuseppe (Saint Joseph). They are a deliciously light Italian cream-filled pastry.
Chips
Merch
Merchandise
- Slammin Brew Key Chains$2.95
Custom die-cut key chain
Custom die-cut key chain
- Slammin Brew Windbreaker Jackets- Made to order$75.00
Made to order - 2-3 weeks - Sizes (Woman XS, S, M, L, XL), (Mens S, M, L, XL) - Front Right Chest Embroider
Made to order - 2-3 weeks - Sizes (Woman XS, S, M, L, XL), (Mens S, M, L, XL) - Front Right Chest Embroider
- Slammin Brew Polo Shirt$35.00
Made to Order - 2-3 weeks - Sizes (Woman XS, S, M, L, XL), (Mens S, M, L, XL) - Front Left Chest Embroider
Made to Order - 2-3 weeks - Sizes (Woman XS, S, M, L, XL), (Mens S, M, L, XL) - Front Left Chest Embroider
- Slammin Brew Apron$19.00
Made to Order - 2 weeks - One Size fits all
Made to Order - 2 weeks - One Size fits all
- SlatCustoms Sneakers - Category 1$245.00
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
- SlatCustoms Sneakers - Category 2$295.00
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
- SlatCustoms Sneakers - Category 3$350.00
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
Made to order - 2 weeks - please provide Size - Nike Airforce 1
Specials
Food + Drink Special
- Food + Drink Special - #1$8.50
1 Least Expensive Food item + 1 Brewed Coffee (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)
1 Least Expensive Food item + 1 Brewed Coffee (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)
- Food + Drink Special - #2$10.50
1 Medium Food item + any drink up to 16 oz (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)
1 Medium Food item + any drink up to 16 oz (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)
- Food + Drink Special - #3$12.50
1 large Food item and any drink item up to 24oz (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)
1 large Food item and any drink item up to 24oz (Excludes any SPECIAL DRINK or FOOD)