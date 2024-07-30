Slammin Brew
Featured Items
- ICED LATTE 20 oz
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.$5.25
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.$2.95
- ANAMI'S MARTINI 16 oz$4.25
Drinks
96 oz Coffee Carrier
Bottled Drinks
- Coke
A carbonated, sweetened soft drink and the world's best-selling soda.$2.50
- Diet Coke
The perfect balance of crisp and refreshing Coke, with no sugar and no calories. enjoy the great diet cola flavor that's fizzing delicious!$2.50
- Fanta
Bright, bubbly, and a popular favorite, Fanta is a soft drink with a tingly, fruity taste.$2.50
- Gold Peak
This tea is not overly sweet and taste just like homemade.$2.50
- Minute Maid
This beverage, with Calcium & Vitamin D, is a deliciously citrus way to refresh yourself. It helps build healthy bones and also provides a good source of Vitamin C, Folate, Potassium, and Thiamin.$2.50
- Smart Water
It's everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating, and crisp. it might be thanks to the fact that it's vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds, or the fact that they added electrolytes for taste. Either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle.$2.50
- Sprite
A perfectly, clear lemon-lime sparkling beverage with 100% natural flavors and no caffeine.$2.50
- Vitamin Water
Vitamin and nutrient-enhanced water beverage with electrolytes and other good stuff. It has three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin-a, vitamin-c, and selenium. plus a great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12.$2.50
Cold Coffee
- ANAMI'S MARTINI 16 oz$4.25
- COLD BREW 16 oz$4.65
- ICED AMERICANO 16 oz$4.25
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz$5.10
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.$2.95
- ICED ESPRESSO 16 oz$2.65
- ICED LATTE 16 oz
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.$4.95
- ICED MOCHA 16 oz$5.10
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.10
- ANAMI'S MARTINI 20 oz$4.45
- COLD BREW 20 oz$4.95
- ICED AMERICANO 20 oz$4.45
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 20oz$5.35
- ICED COFFEE 20 oz
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.$3.25
- ICED LATTE 20 oz
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.$5.25
- ICED MOCHA 20 oz$5.35
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.35
- ANAMI'S MARTINI 24 oz$4.65
- COLD BREW 24 oz$5.25
- ICED AMERICANO 24 oz$4.65
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 24oz$5.55
- ICED COFFEE 24 oz
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.$3.55
- ICED LATTE 24 oz$5.45
- ICED MOCHA 24 oz$5.55
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$5.55
Cold Specialty Coffee
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 16 oz$5.85
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 16 oz$5.85
- ICED BEET ROOT 16 oz$5.85
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 16 oz$5.85
- ICED BOUQUET 16 oz$5.85
- ICED CAMPFIRE 16 oz$5.85
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 16 oz$5.85
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 16 oz$5.85
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 16 oz$5.85
- ICED GOLDEN 16 oz$5.85OUT OF STOCK
- ICED REESES DREAM 16 oz$5.85
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.85
- ICED WHITE IRISH 16 oz$5.85
- Pocho De Coppa$4.85
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 20 oz$6.15
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 20 oz$6.15
- ICED BEET ROOT 20 oz$6.15
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 20 oz$6.15
- ICED BOUQUET 20 oz$6.15
- ICED CAMPFIRE 20 oz$6.15
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 20 oz$6.15
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 20 oz$6.15
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 20 oz$6.15
- ICED GOLDEN 20 oz$6.15OUT OF STOCK
- ICED REESES DREAM 20 oz$6.15
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$6.15
- ICED WHITE IRISH 20 oz$6.15
- ICED APPLE CRUMB 24 oz$6.45
- ICED BAKED CINNAMON 24 oz$6.45
- ICED BEET ROOT 24 oz$6.45
- ICED BISCOFF BUTTER 24 oz$6.45
- ICED BOUQUET 24 oz$6.45
- ICED CAMPFIRE 24 oz$6.45
- ICED CARAMEL DELIGHT 24 oz$6.45
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER 24 oz$6.45
- ICED COOKIES & CREAM 24 oz$6.45
- ICED GOLDEN 24 oz$6.45OUT OF STOCK
- ICED REESES DREAM 24 oz$6.45
- ICED STRAWBERRY ROSE WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$6.45
- ICED WHITE IRISH 24 oz$6.45
Hot Coffee
- BLONDE ROAST JJ'S BLEND 12 oz$2.65
- DARK ROAST (FRENCH ROAST) 12 oz$2.65
- HOT AMERICANO 12 oz
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.$3.95
- HOT BREWED COFFEE 12 oz
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.$2.65
- HOT CAPPUCCINO 12 oz
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.$4.65
- HOT CARAMEL MACHIATTO 12oz
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.$4.95
- HOT CHOCOLATE 12 oz
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.$3.95
- HOT DECAF BREWED COFFEE 12 oz
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.$2.65
- HOT ESPRESSO CON PANNA 12 oz
Espresso con panna or “espresso with cream” is an irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and coffee. Some people ask what the difference is between and espresso con panna and an espresso macchiato. The only difference is the macchiato is topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk whereas the con panna is a dollop of whipped cream.$2.85
- HOT ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 12 oz
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.$2.85
- HOT FLAT WHITE 12 oz
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.$4.65
- HOT LATTE 12 oz
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.$4.65
- HOT MISTO 12 oz
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.$4.20
- HOT MOCHA 12 oz
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.$4.95
- HOT WHITE MOCHA 12 oz
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.$4.95
- BLONDE ROAST JJ'S BLEND 16 oz$2.95
- DARK ROAST (FRENCH ROAST) 16 oz$2.95
- HOT AMERICANO 16 oz
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.$4.25
- HOT BREWED COFFEE 16 oz
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.$2.95
- HOT CAPPUCCINO 16 oz
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.$4.95
- HOT CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.$5.15
- HOT CHOCOLATE 16 oz
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.$4.45
- HOT DECAF BREWED COFFEE 16 oz
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.$2.95
- HOT ESPRESSO CON PANNA 16 oz
Espresso con panna or “espresso with cream” is an irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and coffee. Some people ask what the difference is between and espresso con panna and an espresso macchiato. The only difference is the macchiato is topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk whereas the con panna is a dollop of whipped cream.$3.55
- HOT ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 16 oz
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.$3.55
- HOT FLAT WHITE 16 oz
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.$4.95
- HOT LATTE 16oz
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.$4.95
- HOT MISTO 16 oz
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.$4.60
- HOT MOCHA 16 oz
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.$5.15
- HOT WHITE MOCHA 16 oz
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.$5.15
- BLONDE ROAST JJ'S BLEND 20 oz$3.25
- DARK ROAST (FRENCH ROAST) 20 oz$3.25
- HOT AMERICANO 20 oz
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.$4.65
- HOT BREWED COFFEE 20 oz
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.$3.25
- HOT CAPPUCCINO 20 oz
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.$5.25
- HOT CARAMEL MACHIATTO 20oz
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.$5.35
- HOT CHOCOLATE 20 oz
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.$4.85
- HOT DECAF BREWED COFFEE 20 oz
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.$3.25
- HOT ESPRESSO CON PANNA 20 oz
Espresso con panna or “espresso with cream” is an irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and coffee. Some people ask what the difference is between and espresso con panna and an espresso macchiato. The only difference is the macchiato is topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk whereas the con panna is a dollop of whipped cream.$4.05
- HOT ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 20 oz
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.$4.05
- HOT FLAT WHITE 20 oz
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.$5.25
- HOT LATTE 20 oz
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.$5.25
- HOT MISTO 20 oz
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.$4.80
- HOT MOCHA 20 oz
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.$5.35
- HOT WHITE MOCHA 20 oz
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.$5.35